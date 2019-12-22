BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It’s the season of giving, and while some say it’s the most wonderful time of the year, the FBI says it’s also the most vulnerable.

Baltimore FBI Agent Jill Murphy says during this holiday season, criminals are on high alert, targeting online shoppers to steal their information.

“Everybody has social media accounts, everybody has email accounts, everybody is doing a lot of stuff online, shopping,” Murphy said.

She says the best way to prevent having your information compromised is by having strong password security.

“We’re all in a real rush, but its easier to enable that technology and save yourself from being a victim than it is going through the process of reclaiming your identity from someone who steals it,” Murphy said.

But it’s not just shoppers that criminals are after. The FBI says online video games are hunting grounds for predators to prey on children.

“During the holiday season, a lot of our kids are going to have extra time being away from school, and they are going to be playing online games,” Baltimore FBI Agent Stephen Ney said.

FBI agents say always be aware of who your kids are talking to on the other side of the screen.

“It’s important for adults to speak with their children and be a part of their lives when it comes to online gaming activities,” Ney said.

Some other tips from the FBI- don’t accept friend requests from friends you don’t know or open any emails if you don’t know the sender.