CLEVELAND, Oh. (WJZ) — Lamar Jackson found Mark Andrews in the back of the endzone just before halftime to give the Ravens a 14-6 lead heading into the locker room.
In doing so, Jackson set the Ravens’ franchise record for passing touchdowns in a single season with 34.
QB @Lj_Era8 was FIRED UP for that second TD to @Mandrews_81❗️❗️ pic.twitter.com/A0uy9GxmgG
— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 22, 2019
He also owns the NFL record for most touchdown passes in a season before his 23rd birthday.