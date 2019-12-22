  • WJZ 13On Air

CLEVELAND, Oh. (WJZ) — Lamar Jackson found Mark Andrews in the back of the endzone just before halftime to give the Ravens a 14-6 lead heading into the locker room.

In doing so, Jackson set the Ravens’ franchise record for passing touchdowns in a single season with 34.

He also owns the NFL record for most touchdown passes in a season before his 23rd birthday.

