Baltimore (WJZ) — Seven people were shot in downtown Baltimore Sunday morning, according to police.
Baltimore City police say they were called to the 200 block of Park Avenue around 2:10 a.m. for a report of a shooting.
When officers arrived, they found a 20-year-old man with gunshot wounds to the shoulder and hip, an 18-year-old man with gunshot wounds to both legs, a 27-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the arm, and a 17-year-old boy with gunshot wounds to the back and leg.
Officers at the scene were later told that a 22-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the finger and a 17-year-old boy with gunshot wounds to the back and leg had walked into local hospitals.
Sometime later, a 7th victim had arrived at a local hospital who suffered from a gunshot wound. The victim’s age and their injury is unknown at this time.
Central District Shooting detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2411 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.