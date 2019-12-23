Comments
BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Police have charged a 28-year-old Joppa man in a fatal stabbing at the Excape nightclub.
Joshua David Edwards was charged with first-degree murder and is being held without bail at the Baltimore County Detention Center pending a bail review hearing.
Man Dead After Stabbing Outside Excape Nightclub In Middle River
Police said Edwards got into an argument with the victim, 32-year-old David Bryan Collins Jr. also of Joppa. The argument then escalated into a fight, during which Edwards allegedly pulled a knife and stabbed Collins.
Collins later died from his injuries.