BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Police have charged a 28-year-old Joppa man in a fatal stabbing at the Excape nightclub.

Joshua David Edwards was charged with first-degree murder and is being held without bail at the Baltimore County Detention Center pending a bail review hearing.

Man Dead After Stabbing Outside Excape Nightclub In Middle River

Police said Edwards got into an argument with the victim, 32-year-old David Bryan Collins Jr. also of Joppa. The argument then escalated into a fight, during which Edwards allegedly pulled a knife and stabbed Collins.

Joshua David Edwards

Collins later died from his injuries.

