BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Charm City may not be so charming after all, according to a new survey from Business Insider.
The publication surveyed more than 2,000 Americans in October and November, asking them to choose the five rudest cities from a list of the country’s 50 largest metro areas.
Baltimore came in at number eight on the list, edging out ninth-place Philadelphia and coming in just behind Buffalo, New York.
The country’s largest cities were ranked as the rudest: New York City topped the list, followed by Los Angeles, Washington, D.C., Chicago and Boston.