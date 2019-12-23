BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A high school student is making a difference this Christmas with something that usually isn’t at the top of the list for Santa: diapers.

It all started when 16-year-old Lauren Eisley was looking for a service project. She reached out to the University of Maryland School of Social Work and the University of Maryland Medical Center.

“I was thinking more school books or textbooks for children in schools,” Eisley said.

Instead, the high schooler organized a collection of more than 200,000 diapers to help families in need.

She said it was a huge surprise knowing there was such a need for diapers. One in three families must choose between food and diapers for their baby every day.

Around 75,000 of the diapers will go to families at the University of Maryland Children’s Hospital.

“We’re hoping that it’ll alleviate some of the burden (for) families who are deciding if they’re going to eat tonight versus putting a clean pack of diapers on the table,” said Kelly Pennington with Children’s Hospital.

The rest of the diapers will go to shelters, which will give them to families in west Baltimore.

For young mothers Malquita Ingram and Reshon Jackson, the donation is a blessing.

“I was ecstatic!” Ingram said. “Diapers? Oh my God, so much money saved.”

“Best Christmas gift ever,” Jackson said.