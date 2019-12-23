Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — For 40 years, Santa Luke has been greeting children and listening to their wishes at Mondawmin Mall.
A visit with Santa Luke has become a Christmas tradition for many Baltimore families.
WJZ’s Denise Koch wanted to meet Santa Luke and see what helps him bring cheer to hundreds.
Lucas Durant, otherwise known as Santa Luke, has spent 35 years at Mondawmin Mall. He’s the city’s longest-running Black Santa.
Every child that visits 71-year-old Santa Luke knows right away how they feel about him. He was first featured in his red suit at the Lafayette Market and Columbia Mall.
Santa Luke spreads his love and holiday cheer seven days a week starting Black Friday at the Mondawmin Mall located at 2401 Liberty Heights Avenue.