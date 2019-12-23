



Baltimore residents are looking for answers after another deadly weekend in the city that even the holidays can’t keep at bay.

The violence began Friday night, when a man and woman were shot in two separate shootings.

Officers were called to the 1700 block of West Northern Parkway around 8:39 p.m., where they wound a 21-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound to his groin.

Within eight minutes, another shooting was reported in the 300 block of Pulaski Highway. That’s where police found a 23-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. She is expected to survive.

The violence then continued overnight into Saturday when a 20-year-old man was shot in the 600 block of Glenwood Avenue around 12:46 a.m.

An 18-year-old woman was also shot in the ankle around 3:20 a.m. in the 2400 block of Frederick Avenue.

Then around 6:12 p.m. Saturday, officers were called to the 200 block of North Milton Avenue where a 21-year-old woman was found with gunshot wounds to her head at the Madam D Beauty Bar. She was taken to an area hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Police identified her Monday as Destiny Harrison of the 500 block of New Pittsburgh Avenue.

A 21-year-old man was shot in his torso in the 500 block of North Linwood Avenue around 9:10 p.m. The man, later identified as Daniel Powell, died.

Among the violence was a mass shooting outside a hookah lounge when two gunmen (one with a rifle another a handgun) pulled up to the crown and opened fire. **7** people were shot (the youngest victims are teenagers) – all are expected to be ok. pic.twitter.com/5hfm6LybU2 — Annie Rose Ramos (@AnnieRoseNews) December 23, 2019

Then around 2:10 a.m. Sunday, seven people were shot outside the iVilla Hookah Lounge in the 200 block of Park Avenue. Officers found a 20-year-old man when gunshot wounds to his shoulder and hip, an 18-year-old man with gunshot wounds to both legs, a 27-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to his arm and a 17-year-old boy with gunshot wounds to his back and legs. While police were on scene investigating a 22-year-old man and another 17-year-old boy walked into local hospitals with gunshot wounds. Another victim, unknown age and gender, walked into an area hospital for treatment as well.

A 36-year-old woman was shot in the head and killed in the 100 block of North Kenwood Avenue around 5:25 p.m. Sunday. Police later identified her as Carmen Rodriguez of the 200 block of N. Kenwood Avenue.

With a week left of 2019, a total of 338 have been killed in Baltimore this year. There were also 760 non-fatal shootings reported in the city.

Police are calling the mass shooting “brazen” + on Saturday, a shooter walked into salon and shot a woman dead. A 21yo man was shot dead on Linwood Ave. And a 35yo woman was shot dead. More deaths…and not one suspect in custody as of Sunday night. pic.twitter.com/ILfzti8dBV — Annie Rose Ramos (@AnnieRoseNews) December 23, 2019

Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.