BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore residents are looking for answers after another deadly weekend in the city that even the holidays can’t keep at bay.
The violence began Friday night, when a man and woman were shot in two separate shootings.
Officers were called to the 1700 block of West Northern Parkway around 8:39 p.m., where they wound a 21-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound to his groin.
Within eight minutes, another shooting was reported in the 300 block of Pulaski Highway. That’s where police found a 23-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. She is expected to survive.
The violence then continued overnight into Saturday when a 20-year-old man was shot in the 600 block of Glenwood Avenue around 12:46 a.m.
An 18-year-old woman was also shot in the ankle around 3:20 a.m. in the 2400 block of Frederick Avenue.
Then around 6:12 p.m. Saturday, officers were called to the 200 block of North Milton Avenue where a 21-year-old woman was found with gunshot wounds to her head at the Madam D Beauty Bar. She was taken to an area hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Police identified her Monday as Destiny Harrison of the 500 block of New Pittsburgh Avenue.
A 21-year-old man was shot in his torso in the 500 block of North Linwood Avenue around 9:10 p.m. The man, later identified as Daniel Powell, died.
Among the violence was a mass shooting outside a hookah lounge when two gunmen (one with a rifle another a handgun) pulled up to the crown and opened fire. **7** people were shot (the youngest victims are teenagers) – all are expected to be ok. pic.twitter.com/5hfm6LybU2
— Annie Rose Ramos (@AnnieRoseNews) December 23, 2019
Then around 2:10 a.m. Sunday, seven people were shot outside the iVilla Hookah Lounge in the 200 block of Park Avenue. Officers found a 20-year-old man when gunshot wounds to his shoulder and hip, an 18-year-old man with gunshot wounds to both legs, a 27-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to his arm and a 17-year-old boy with gunshot wounds to his back and legs. While police were on scene investigating a 22-year-old man and another 17-year-old boy walked into local hospitals with gunshot wounds. Another victim, unknown age and gender, walked into an area hospital for treatment as well.
Police: 7 People Shot Overnight In Downtown Baltimore
A 36-year-old woman was shot in the head and killed in the 100 block of North Kenwood Avenue around 5:25 p.m. Sunday. Police later identified her as Carmen Rodriguez of the 200 block of N. Kenwood Avenue.
36-Year-Old Woman Shot In The Head, Killed In Southeast Baltimore
With a week left of 2019, a total of 338 have been killed in Baltimore this year. There were also 760 non-fatal shootings reported in the city.
Police are calling the mass shooting “brazen” + on Saturday, a shooter walked into salon and shot a woman dead. A 21yo man was shot dead on Linwood Ave. And a 35yo woman was shot dead. More deaths…and not one suspect in custody as of Sunday night. pic.twitter.com/ILfzti8dBV
— Annie Rose Ramos (@AnnieRoseNews) December 23, 2019
Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
When you have the activist AG going after innocent cops this is the outcome. The increase in crime all started with criminal Freddie Grey while the city’s government and AG sat by and let the criminals destroy at will. Nothing will change until Baltimore replaces their own local activist anti-law enforcement leaders with law-abiding leaders. But, the biggest problem right now is the AG’s leniency on criminals.