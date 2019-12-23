WEST OCEAN CITY, Md. (WJZ) — A 48-year-old homeless man has been arrested and charged in an assault in West Ocean City, Maryland, that left a 58-year-old man in critical condition at a Baltimore hospital.
Eric J. Jarrett, no fixed address, is charged with first- and second-degree assault and reckless endangerment in the December 18 incident.
Troopers were called to an apartment in the 10000 block of Golf Course Road around 12:30 p.m. Thursday to help emergency medical personnel. When they arrived, they reportedly found George L. Stinnet, 58, no fixed address, unconscious.
Stinnet was taken by ambulance but then later airlifted to Shock Trauma in Baltimore where he was listed in critical condition, state police said.
Investigators are still trying to figure out what led to the fight, which police said happened sometime Wednesday evening. When someone couldn’t wake Stinnet the next day, they called for help.
Jarrett was arrested by Ocean City police for an unrelated incident and is being held at the Worcester County Detention Center.