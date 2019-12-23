



If you celebrate Hanukkah during the holidays, here’s a list of Hanukkah events you and your family can attend.

Located at 1630 Reisterstown Rd in Pikesville, guest can enjoy the menorah lighting, crafts, donuts and live music on December 23 at 6:45 p.m.

Located 15021 Dufief Mill Road In North Potomac, friends and family can enjoy fire trucks, fire jugglers, music, dancing and gift bags on December 23 from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Located at 7401 Park Heights Ave in Baltimore, families and friends can partake in lighting the menorah and a Chanukah celebration on December 27 from 6:15 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Located at Highlandtown in Baltimore, celebrate the 7th night of Chanukah with latkes and lighting the menorah on December 28 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Located at 770 Howes Lane in Columbia, guest can enjoy one of Jewish music’s greatest vocal talents Shlomo Simcha, a grand Menorah lighting and great kosher food on December 29 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Located at 11584 Scaggsville Road in Fulton, guest can enjoy a menorah lighting, Chanukah chocolate coin gelt drop and hot cocoa free of charge on December 26 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Located at 2635 Housley Road in Annapolis, all are welcome to enjoy a giant menorah lighting, car parade and eat delicious hot latkes on December 29 from 5:30 p.m to 7:00 p.m.

Located at 1811 R Street Northwest in Washington DC, guest can enjoy latkes, jelly doughnuts, gelt, songs and explore the museum on December 26 from 6:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Located at 5700 Park Heights Avenue in Baltimore, guest can partake in two days of fun-filled activities for the entire family on December 29 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and December 30 from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Located at 407 S High Street in Baltimore, guest can enjoy the third night of Chanukah with a night of fun, camaraderie, Chinese food and Chanukah refreshments on December 24 from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Happy Hanukkah!

Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan