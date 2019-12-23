Comments
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan Monday announced several new appointments to the University of Maryland Medical System’s board of directors.
Hogan had promised to overhaul the board in the wake of the “Healthy Holly” scandal.
Those named to the board are:
- James “Chip” DiPaula
- Keary M. Nance
- Edward P. Nevin
Affiliate-Nominated Seats:
- Brianna D. Bowling
- R. Alan Butler
- James M. Harkins
- R. Kent Schwab
- The Honorable Alexander Williams, Jr.
Earlier this month, UMMS released a board that found “significant aspects” of the board’s oversight and decision-making responsibilities were “deeply compromised” by both some board members and structural flaws in the board’s operation.