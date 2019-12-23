  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMWJZ News @ 4PM
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore County, Baltimore News, Crime, David Collins, Excape nightclub, Fatal Stabbing, joppa, Local TV, Middle River, Talkers


BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Police have charged a 28-year-old Joppa man in a fatal stabbing of a Maryland National Guardsman Saturday at the Excape nightclub.

Joshua David Edwards was charged with first-degree murder and is being held without bail at the Baltimore County Detention Center pending a bail review hearing.

Man Dead After Stabbing Outside Excape Nightclub In Middle River

Police said Edwards got into an argument with the victim, 32-year-old David Bryan Collins Jr. also of Joppa. The argument then escalated into a fight, during which Edwards allegedly pulled a knife and stabbed Collins.

Joshua David Edwards

Collins later died from his injuries.

The Maryland National Guard tweeted Monday evening Collins was an infantryman who had served with the guard for more than nine years. Collins was a father of three and had another child on the way.

Gov. Larry Hogan also tweeted about the stabbing, asking “all Marylanders to join us in sending our prayers to his family, friends, & all those who loved him.”

David Collins and his family. Credit: Go Fund Me

Friends are raising funds for Collins’ family on GoFundMe.

Comments
  1. Stephanie says:
    December 23, 2019 at 10:51 pm

    “Joshua David Edwards” – Yea right – whose identity did this guy steal.

    Reply

Leave a Reply