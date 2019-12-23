Comments
LOTHIAN, Md. (WJZ) — A 37-year-old Lothian woman was killed Saturday night after being hit by a vehicle while she was walking along a road, Anne Arundel County Police said.
The crash happened around 10 p.m. on West Bay Front Road east of Southern Maryland Boulevard. Police said 71-year-old Edward Paul Bilo was driving east in a Jeep Laredo on West Bay Front Road when Karrie Kreitzer Tongue, who was walking east on the road, walked into the eastbound lane in front of him. Bilo hit Tongue, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said pedestrian error appears to be the cause of the crash, adding Tongue was wearing dark clothing at the time.