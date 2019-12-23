LA VALE, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland State troopers arrested a man for alleged possession with intent to distribute numerous illegal drugs after pulling over to check on his disabled car Saturday morning in Allegany County.
The man is identified as 35-year-old Michael Anthony Parkinson.
Parkinson is charged with the possession and distribution of controlled dangerous substances.
Troopers responded to the narrow right shoulder of westbound I-68 near the top of Haystack Mountain at 6:30 a.m. where they pulled over to check on the driver of a disabled blue 2010 Toyota.
A computer check showed Parkinson was wanted on an active criminal arrest warrant in Allegany County, police said. He was then taken into custody.
Troopers recovered numerous illegal drugs that included almost 350 grams of crystal methamphetamine, 3.5 grams of heroin, prescription drugs and U.S. currency, police said.
Parkinson’s vehicle was towed and stored at the MSP Cumberland Barrack, while he was taken to the Allegany County Detention Center.
This incident is still under investigation.
Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan