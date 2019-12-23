Comments
SNOW HILL, Md. (WJZ) — A Nigerian man in U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody in Maryland died Saturday morning, the agency said Monday.
Anthony Oluseye Akinyemi, 56, died early Saturday morning after officials at the Worcester County Jail in Snow Hill found him unresponsive in his cell. The agency said the preliminary cause of death appeared to be self-inflicted strangulation.
ICE said Akinyemi had been in their custody for less than 24 hours and was in removal proceedings for failing to abide by the terms of his December 2017 non-immigrant visa.
He was convicted last week in Baltimore City circuit court for a sex offense and assault, ICE said.