By Kelsey Kushner
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Baltimore Police, Dog Rescued, Inner Harbor, Local TV, Rusty Scupper, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A dog is man’s best friend, but on Sunday, man returned the favor.

A black Labrador named Loki was rescued from Baltimore’s Inner Harbor after he got off his leash and jumped into the frigid water.

Heather Simmons said she was walking two-year-old Loki at the Inner Harbor when he decided to cut loose and go for a swim.

“I was scared,” she said. “I knew the first few minutes would be okay because he knows how to swim but with it being so cold after a few minutes I started worrying.”

After Loki jumped into the harbor, he began to panic.

Due to water temperatures, Baltimore police officers immediately tried to rescue the dog.

The BPD Marine Unit responded to assist the officers, but Loki kept swimming.

“He’s a lab; he’s built for swimming in cold water but he was kind of in danger,” said Lt. Steve Olsen with the Baltimore Police Department.

It was then that Officer Bobby Brown said his intuition took over and he plunged into the 40-degree water to save Loki. With the help of other officers, the dog was pulled to safety.

“It was cold, it was very cold I would not suggest anybody else do that,” Brown said.

Brown said he pushed Loki toward the police boat and the marine unit pulled him on board.

One officer had minor injuries. The dog was uninjured.

In total, police said Loki was in the water for around five minutes and Brown was in the water for around 45 seconds.

Loki, his owner and officers were reunited on Monday.

“I’m really grateful for these officers because like they said he could’ve frozen or got swept under,” Simmons said. “He’s my best friend. I don’t know what I’d do without him.”

