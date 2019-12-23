By Kelsey Kushner
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A dog is man’s best friend, but on Sunday, man returned the favor.

A black Labrador named Loki was rescued from Baltimore’s Inner Harbor after he got off his leash and jumped into the frigid water.

Baltimore police officers with the Inner Harbor Unit were on patrol around 4 p.m., when they were told a dog was in the water near the Rusty Scupper.

After the dog jumped into the harbor, it began to panic.

Due to water temperatures, officers immediately tried to rescue the dog.

The BPD Marine Unit responded to assist the officers.

One officer jumped into the water to save the dog. With the help of other officers, the dog was pulled to safety.

One officer had minor injuries. The dog was uninjured.

The dog and officers are set to be reunited on Monday.

