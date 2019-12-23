BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A dog is man’s best friend, but on Sunday, man returned the favor.

A black Labrador named Loki was rescued from Baltimore’s Inner Harbor after he got off his leash and jumped into the frigid water.

Here’s Loki and his owner at the inner harbor – he jumped in the water yesterday and was rescued by the Baltimore Police Department. His owner says she’s lucky to be holding him, he’s her best friend ❤️ Full story on @wjz pic.twitter.com/2Ua1DrhJAs — Kelsey Kushner (@KelseyKushnerTV) December 23, 2019

Baltimore police officers with the Inner Harbor Unit were on patrol around 4 p.m., when they were told a dog was in the water near the Rusty Scupper.

After the dog jumped into the harbor, it began to panic.

Due to water temperatures, officers immediately tried to rescue the dog.

The BPD Marine Unit responded to assist the officers.

One officer jumped into the water to save the dog. With the help of other officers, the dog was pulled to safety.

One officer had minor injuries. The dog was uninjured.

Baltimore Police Rescue Dog from Harbor. Check out the video from our helicopter. Yesterday, officers assigned to our Inner Harbor Unit were on patrol when they were notified that a dog got off his leash and jumped into the water. The dog then began to panic…… pic.twitter.com/LSbhMrIIIw — Baltimore Police (@BaltimorePolice) December 23, 2019

The dog and officers are set to be reunited on Monday.