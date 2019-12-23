By Sean Streicher
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Baltimore Ravens, Lamar Jackson, Local TV, Mark Ingram, Ravens, Sports, Talkers


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Ravens fans are fired up on Victory Monday after the team clinched first place in the AFC Sunday for the first time in franchise history.

It was an AFC-clinching, 1,000-yard-rushing, MVP-confirming victory — the team’s 11th-straight win — that earned them home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.

“It’s a huge deal. Home-field advantage is just the best in the playoffs,” Ravens fan Natalie Larson said.

RELATED COVERAGE:

During their 31-15 win over the Cleveland Browns, running back Mark Ingram surpassed 1,000 yards rushing for the third time in his career.

“The way he’s been able to rally around the team and keep those guys together and form together like a union, a brothership,” said fan Eddie Byrd.

The team has fans singing, cheering and dreaming of what’s possible.

“With Mark Ingram and all the other additions they’ve added, along with Lamar, they’re destined to go all the way,” Byrd said.

Sean Streicher

Comments

Leave a Reply