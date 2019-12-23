Comments
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (WJZ) — The death of longtime Maryland Rep. Elijah Cummings and the Washington Nationals’ World Series win were among the top-searched terms on Google in 2019, according to the search engine.
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (WJZ) — The death of longtime Maryland Rep. Elijah Cummings and the Washington Nationals’ World Series win were among the top-searched terms on Google in 2019, according to the search engine.
Cummings, who died October 17 at age 68, was tenth on Google’s list of most-searched passings of the year. Searches were concentrated mainly on the East Coast, with Marylanders most frequently searching for details about his death and funeral.
RELATED COVERAGE:
- U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings, Key Democrat In Trump Impeachment Inquiry, Has Died At The Age Of 68
- Rep. Elijah Cummings Remembered As Man Who Drew Strength From Faith, ‘Never Forgot His Grounding’
- More Coverage
The Nationals were the most-searched professional sports team of the year, Google said, with searches rising slowly over the year until mid-September when they quickly increased, coinciding with the team’s rise to the World Series.
RELATED COVERAGE:
- Nationals Top Astros In Game 7 To Win 1st World Series Title
- ‘Baby Shark’ Makes Its Debut At The World Series
- More Coverage
Searches peaked during the week the team clinched the championship.
People also took to Google to look up “Baby Shark” coinciding with the song being played during the World Series.