Hi Everyone!

We are now just hours away from Christmas. Hanukah has begun, and “Festivus” is sweeping over Ravens Nation. Just p[perfect. And the weather is too. This will be a very mild Holiday season once the book closes on it Jan 1. The mid ’40s are normal, we will be in the 50’s. At night the normal low is the mid 20’s. We will be in the ’30s to near 40° through the weekend.

I love looking at all the commercials showing snowy scenes, and warm cuddly visons. Yep, that’s the reality for sure. NOT. Can you only imagine how good snow would ball up travel, wreck family gatherings, stall many in their tracks trying to get to midnight Mass? I think about this yearly. And ten years ago it was close to being true. We had, back then over 10 inches of snow, in the day’s leading up to Christmas. If you don’t remember it is because your mind probably blocked it! Don’t get me wrong, a few flurries, and a bit of a chill, OK. But a replay of the “The life of Nanook of the North.” we don’t need, nor will have.

I’m dreaming of a white Christmas, just like the ones I used to know,” sang Bing Crosby. Not here in the Mid-Atlantic though. Any year that is an unusual event should it occur. Now singing, “I’m dreaming of a white Valentine’s Day” is a much more probable event!

MB!