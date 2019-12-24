FREDERICK, Md. (WJZ) — A person is dead after a crash along Interstate 70 in Frederick County early Tuesday morning.
Maryland State troopers responded to a call for a vehicle fire around 2 a.m. on Christmas Eve near I-70 and Harmony Road.
When they arrived, officers saw a car on fire and a person inside.
A preliminary investigation revealed that the driver of a 2004 Ford Taurus was traveling east on I-70, when for an unknown reason, the car traveled off the road, down the hill and went into Little Catoctin Creek.
The car then caught fire, trapping the person inside. That driver died.
At this time, police have reason to believe the person lived outside the state.
Anyone who may have witnessed this crash or has information is asked to contact the Frederick Barrack at 301-600-4150.