HANOVER, Md. (WJZ) — A person was injured during a short police pursuit in Anne Arundel County.
Around 10:57 a.m., a county police officer saw a black Hyundai Sonata near Arundel Mills Mall that matched the description of a stolen vehicle. The officer started following the vehicle at a normal speech from Route 100 to 295 and then turned on his police lights to pull the car over, but the driver didn’t stop.
As the driver got onto I-695, they suddenly swerved onto the I-695 westbound ramp and crashed into three vehicles at the top of the ramp.
One victim received minor injuries and the suspect fled the scene.
Police are still looking for the driver and the vehicle.
The vehicle has a Maryland tag with number: 4DD7497