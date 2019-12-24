BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Tuesday marks the 146th anniversary of the death of Johns Hopkins, the namesake of the university in Baltimore.
Hopkins was born May 19, 1795, in Anne Arundel County and died in Baltimore at age 78.
To honor his legacy, employees, alumni and students attended an annual Christmas Eve observance Tuesday at Baltimore’s Green Mount Cemetery.
“We come once a year, we’ve been doing this now for 21 consecutive years to honor his life and all that he did for Hopkins to create the university, the hospital and all that he did for the city, and through these two great institutions what he did for the world,” said Ross Jones, the university’s vice president.
Hopkins left $7 million in his will to establish the university and hospital. At the time, it was the largest such donation in the nation’s history.