  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMWJZ News @ 4PM
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore County, Local TV, Missing, Pikesville, Talkers

PIKESVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Baltimore County are searching for a missing 27-year-old Pikesville man.

Richard Adams was last seen in the area of Horizon Circle around 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 23.

Adams was wearing a black shirt, blue jeans and black shoes.

If you have seen Richard, please call 911.

Comments

Leave a Reply