PIKESVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Baltimore County are searching for a missing 27-year-old Pikesville man.
Richard Adams was last seen in the area of Horizon Circle around 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 23.
MISSING: Richard Adams, 27, was last seen in the area of Horizon Circle in Pikesville on 12/23 at 6pm. He was wearing a black shirt, blue jeans and black shoes. If you have seen Richard, please call 911. ^SV pic.twitter.com/al3DQwkxxV
Adams was wearing a black shirt, blue jeans and black shoes.
If you have seen Richard, please call 911.