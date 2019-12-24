Comments
TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — The newest Baltimore County Police K9 named Rae passed away from an unexpected medical condition.
“It is with deep regret that the Baltimore County Police Department announces the sudden passing of the newest member of our K9 Unit, K9 Rae. Rae passed away last night from an unexpected medical condition,” Baltimore County Police officials said in a press release.
Miss Mutzy Rae Daisy was named in honor of fallen Officer Amy Caprio.
The pup began training just four weeks ago as a search and rescue bloodhound.
“Rae made a big impact on us all in the short time she was here. She will be missed by all of us, but especially by her family and handler. Thank you, Rae, for your service to Baltimore County,” police said.
Poor Baby, Any idea what the medical condition was that took her life at such an early age???