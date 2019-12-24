



Millions of Americans are hitting the highways and taking to the sky to visit their loved ones this holiday season. Despite some leaving at the last minute, travelers at Baltimore Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport told WJZ Tuesday it was smooth sailing.

Travelers young and old pulled their suitcases down the hallways at BWI on Christmas Eve, some returning home to Maryland.

“We got up really early to get to the Ft. Lauderdale airport so we could avoid the hustle and bustle of holiday travel,” Megan Friedman said.

“We left the Rochester International Airport, the flight was less than an hour, security was great,” Kimberly Kidd-Watkins said.

Experts say traveling so close to St. Nick’s big day has its advantages.

“It’s the cheapest flight that I could find and I thought that was the latest we could leave without taking too much time off from work,” said Janet Scearc, who was heading to San Francisco.

“We can still spend time with our friends for Christmas, we will be there by tonight,” said Radhika Cherukuri, who was traveling to Phoenix. “We had work yesterday so the 24th was the best day to travel.”

Other than one family that was in search of a lost suitcase, travelers coming and going gave positive reviews, thankful to be safely on the ground and bound for family time.