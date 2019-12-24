



A memorial continues to grow for a mother of four who was killed inside her family’s deli and grocery store over the weekend.

Carmen Rodriguez, 36, died Sunday after being shot in the head at Kim’s Deli in the 100 block of North Kenwood Avenue. She was one of four people killed in shooting citywide over the weekend. More than a dozen other people were wounded.

RELATED COVERAGE:

Friends said Rodriguez opened her doors and her hearts to anyone in need.

“She used to give her heart out to a lot of people out here in this neighborhood,” her friend Antonio Rodriguez told WJZ.

Antonio knew Carmen for years. Tuesday, he visited the memorial to pay tribute to his friend.

“I thank God that I woke up today, but I woke up with anger,” he said. “It’s supposed to be a happy day; there’s nothing happy about this day.”

Rodriguez’s death brings the city’s total number of homicides this year to 338, up 34 from this point last year.

“We are out here every day patrolling the communities, we’re out here taking information, following leads, and out here answering the cries and calls of our community and we need everyone to do that part,” said Baltimore Police Col. Sheree Briscoe.

Police do not have any suspects and have not made arrests in any of the weekend shootings; they’re asking anyone with information to come forward.

Until then, people like Antonio are left praying for better days.

“I’m going to go home tonight and I’m going to pray that things will be a little bit better and a little bit saner in this world,” he said.