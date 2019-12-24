



He’s made his lists and checked them twice, looking for naughty and nice kids all over the world.

Santa Claus is coming to town tonight — because it’s Christmas Eve.

And if you’ve been a good little girl or boy — he’s coming to leave gifts at your house!

According to NORAD, Santa was last seen in Darwin, Australia around 8:50 a.m. He’s already delivered almost one million gifts.

NORAD’s radars detected Saint Nick’s sleigh departing the North Pole just after 4 a.m. on Tuesday morning, shortly after he reviewed his flight plan with his nine reindeer.

According to NORAD, Santa is expected in Maryland anytime between 9 p.m. and midnight.

The public can track Santa’s journey by accessing NORAD’s official Santa Tracker, and can also call 1-877-HI-NORAD (1-877-446-6723) to speak live with NORAD trackers.

“His magical journey around the world has begun,” said the organization, which has been following Santa for more than 60 years.

The group uses infrared sensors to follow the glow of Rudolph’s nose, enabling them to pinpoint the location of his sleigh.

“We are proud to carry on the tradition of tracking Santa as he travels along his yuletide flight path,” added NORAD commander Terrence O’Shaughnessy, in a press release which made sure to stress that tracking Santa is a “supplementary mission,” and that protecting North American airspace remains NORAD’s “top priority.”

So leave out cookies and milk or change it up and leave Santa another little treat! But get to bed before 9 p.m. tonight, so he doesn’t miss your house!

Merry Christmas to all and to all a good night!