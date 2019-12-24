BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A number of egg salad and potato salad products sold at Trader Joe’s stores in Maryland, Washington, D.C., and elsewhere are being recalled due to listeria concerns.
The affected products were manufactured by Bakkavor Foods USA and include six-ounce containers of Trader Joe’s Egg Salad and 20-ounce containers of Trader Joe’s Old Fashioned Potato Salad with use-by dates up through and including December 27, 2019.
So far, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said there have been no confirmed illnesses.
Customers should either throw the items away or return them for a full refund.
Listeria can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in the elderly, young children and those with weakened immune systems.
The products were sold in Alabama, Connecticut, D.C., Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, Vermont and Wisconsin.