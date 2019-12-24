  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Just call Lamar Jackson Santa Claus — in addition to MVP!

Jackson bought the entire Ravens offensive line Rolex watches.

The Ravens tweeted about the gift Tuesday.

 

 

Jackson was spotted at Tyson’s Corner Center in McLean, Virginia Monday night.

People were tweeting about how Jackson shut down stores.

Jackson seems to be generous with his recent success.

 

