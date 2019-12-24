



Here’s a list of church services for friends and family to partake in on Christmas Eve.

Grace United Methodist Church: located at 5407 N Charles Street, friends and family are welcome to join their Christmas Eve service from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Second Presbyterian Church: located at 4200 Saint Paul Street, guest can enjoy their Christmas Eve candlelight service from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.

New Psalmist Baptist Church: located at 6020 Marian Drive, guest can take part in their Christmas Eve service starting at 7 p.m.

Lighthouse Church: located at 6691 Baymeadow Drive, guest can take part in their special Christmas Eve service from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Zion Lutheran Church: located at 400 E. Lexington Street, friends and family are welcome to join their Christmas Eve service including their candlelight mass from 6 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

St. David’s Episcopal Church: located at 4700 Roland Avenue, guest can take part in their Christmas Eve service from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Hampden United Methodist Church: located at 3449 Falls Road, guest can take part in their Christmas Eve service from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Cathedral Of Mary Our Queen Church: located at 5200 N. Charles Street, friends and family can take part in their Christmas Eve service starting at 4 p.m. and ending at 10 p.m.

Our Savior Lutheran Church: located at 3301 The Alameda, friends and family are welcome to join their Festival Divine service starting at 7:30 p.m.

Mt. Zion United Methodist Church: located at 27108 Mt. Zion Church Road, guest can take part in their Christmas Eve service from 4:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan