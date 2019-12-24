Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Christmas, Holidays, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, Open and Closed On Christmas, Talkers


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Here is a list of places that will be open and closed on Christmas Day in the Baltimore area, in case you need to make any last-minute buys during the holiday.

OPEN

  • CVS: All locations will be open on Christmas Day from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Denny’s: All stores will be open 24/7 on Christmas Day.
  • Dunkin Donuts: Most stores will remain open all day, but specific hours may vary depending on location.
  • Family Dollar: Some stores will remain open all day, but specific hours may vary depending on location.
  • IHOP: Most stores will remain open all day, but specific hours may vary depending on location.
  • McDonald’s: Most stores will remain open all day, but specific hours may vary depending on location.
  • Rite Aid:  Most stores will remain open all day, but specific hours may vary depending on location.
  • Starbucks: Most stores will have a modified schedule from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • 7-Eleven: Most locations will remain open on Christmas all day and all night.
  • Walgreens: Most stores will operate on a modified holiday schedule on from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Wawa: Most locations will be open on Christmas for 24 hours.

CLOSED

  • Checkers
  • Costco
  • Food Lion
  • Giant
  • Home Depot
  • Michaels
  • Safeway
  • Target
  • Walmart
  • Whole Foods

