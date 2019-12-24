Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Here is a list of places that will be open and closed on Christmas Day in the Baltimore area, in case you need to make any last-minute buys during the holiday.
OPEN
- CVS: All locations will be open on Christmas Day from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Denny’s: All stores will be open 24/7 on Christmas Day.
- Dunkin Donuts: Most stores will remain open all day, but specific hours may vary depending on location.
- Family Dollar: Some stores will remain open all day, but specific hours may vary depending on location.
- IHOP: Most stores will remain open all day, but specific hours may vary depending on location.
- McDonald’s: Most stores will remain open all day, but specific hours may vary depending on location.
- Rite Aid: Most stores will remain open all day, but specific hours may vary depending on location.
- Starbucks: Most stores will have a modified schedule from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- 7-Eleven: Most locations will remain open on Christmas all day and all night.
- Walgreens: Most stores will operate on a modified holiday schedule on from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Wawa: Most locations will be open on Christmas for 24 hours.
CLOSED
- Checkers
- Costco
- Food Lion
- Giant
- Home Depot
- Michaels
- Safeway
- Target
- Walmart
- Whole Foods
Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan