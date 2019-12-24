



Don’t want to make a big Christmas dinner? Here’s a list of restaurants that will be open on Christmas Day in the Baltimore area.

B&O American Brasserie: Located at 2 North Charles Street in Baltimore, they will offer their holiday breakfast and brunch specials from 8:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Christmas Day.

Buca de Beppo: Located at 122 Kentlands Blvd in Gaithersburg, they will offer their delicious Italian dishes ready to serve you and your guests from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Christmas Day.

Denny’s: All stores will be open 24/7 on Christmas Day.

Fleming’s Steakhouse: Located at 720 Aliceanna Street in Baltimore, they will offer their 3-Course Holiday Dinner from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Christmas Day.

Fogo de Chao: Located at 600 E Pratt St in Baltimore, they will offer dinner pricing from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Christmas Day and its regular selection of carved meats.

IHOP: Most stores will remain open all day, but specific hours may vary depending on location.

Kona Grill: Located at 1 E Pratt St in Baltimore, they will offer their Deck The Halls With Surf & Turf Specials from 12 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Christmas Day.

McDonald’s: Most stores will remain open all day, but specific hours may vary depending on location.

Morton’s The Steakhouse: Located at 300 S Charles Street in Baltimore, they will offer their Steak & Lobster special from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Christmas Day.

Oceanaire Seafood Room: Located at 801 Aliceanna Street in Baltimore, they will offer their special holiday menu from 1:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Christmas Day.

Sullivan’s Steakhouse: Located at 1 East Pratt Street in Baltimore, they will offer their specials and regular menu options from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Christmas Day.

Twist Fells Point: Located at 723 S Broadway in Baltimore, they will offer their special holiday menu from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

For more holiday content, click here.

Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan