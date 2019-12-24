Filed Under:Aberdeen, Armed robbery, Baltimore, Baltimore News, Crime, Local TV, Lucky Mart, Talkers

ABERDEEN, Md. (WJZ) — Aberdeen police are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect in an armed robbery Tuesday.

Police said the armed robbery happened at the Lucky Mart in Aberdeen.

Surveillance video shows the suspect, who appears to be wearing a mask or helmet, walking up to the counter, displaying a handgun and demanding money. The suspect is then seen leaving with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-272-2121.

