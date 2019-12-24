Comments
ABERDEEN, Md. (WJZ) — Aberdeen police are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect in an armed robbery Tuesday.
Police said the armed robbery happened at the Lucky Mart in Aberdeen.
Christmas Eve Armed Robbery Suspect – Lucky Mart. Call Sgt Persuhn w/ info 410-272-2121 or spersuhn@aberdeenmd.gov #Robbery #ChristmasEve #HarfordNews #TipsAreConfidential https://t.co/AzSk0sKJk6
— Aberdeen Police Dept (@AberdeenPDMD) December 24, 2019
Surveillance video shows the suspect, who appears to be wearing a mask or helmet, walking up to the counter, displaying a handgun and demanding money. The suspect is then seen leaving with an undisclosed amount of cash.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-272-2121.