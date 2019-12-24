Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police are searching for a missing 13-year-old girl.
Caytlin India Hurd was last seen Monday in the 4100 block of Bel Air Road.
She was wearing a a black hair bonnet, black jeans, a black leather jacket, a black puffy Calvin Klein coat and white FILA sneakers.
She’s 5-foot-1 and weighs about 85 pounds.
Family and friends are concerned about Caytlin India Hurd’s well-being.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Caytlin Hurd is urged to contact the Baltimore Police Department’s Missing Person Unit at, 443-984-7385 or simply dial 911.