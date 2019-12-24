Comments
LAUREL, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Laurel are asking for the public’s help identifying a driver in a hit-and-run in the city Tuesday afternoon.
The crash happened around 2:10 p.m. on Washington Boulevard near the Fred Frederick car dealership, police said. The driver of a black 2016-2018 Chevrolet Malibu Hybrid hit and injured a pedestrian before fleeing the scene.
The car has damage to its front passenger fender and is missing its passenger-side mirror, police said.
Police are asking anyone with information to call them at 301-498-0092 extension 1295.