BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Ravens players are fearless on the field week after week.

But in a very funny Christmas edition of “What’s in the Box?” several Ravens players are scared to touch things they cannot see — a ham, a Christmas tree, fruitcake, a stuffed penguin and a cat.

Mark Andrews tells Hayden Hurst his hands are already sweating before the game has even begun!

“This old thing, who needs these?” Hurst quipped, looking at his hands.

What's in the Box❓ Christmas edition 🎁 pic.twitter.com/9QHNvppHiT — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 24, 2019

Orlando Brown Jr., Jaylon Ferguson, Brandon Williams, Marlon Humphrey, Marquise Brown, Brandon Carr, Chuck Clark and Patrick Ricard are also featured on this edition.

“Is that a dog?” Humphrey said, pulling his hand out of the box.

“Come on B make your move,” Carr said to encourage himself to reach into the box.

“Is that a cat? Look it, a cat!” Humphrey exclaimed.

They also are very nervous about a penguin toy and a fruitcake.

The Ravens face the Steelers Sunday at 4:25 p.m.