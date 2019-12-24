FORT WASHINGTON, Md. (WJZ) — Prince George’s County police are investigating after a man allegedly robbed a gas station in Fort Washington Monday night then died after crashing while fleeing from officers.

Officers responded to the 9100 block of Livingston Road at 11:51 p.m. where a man robbed a gas station and fled the scene in a vehicle.

One of the officers conducted a traffic stop on the suspect’s car in the 6600 block of Oxon Hill Road at 11:53 p.m. where the driver remained on the scene for about a minute before he sped away at a high rate of speed, police said.

Officers began to pursue the driver at 11:55 p.m. into Washington, D.C., while other officers responded to the gas station that was robbed.

The driver was attempting to get away on 295 northbound at 12:00 a.m. when his vehicle collided with a jersey wall on the 11th Street Southeast exit ramp and caught on fire, police said.

DC Fire officers arrived to extinguish the fire and remove the driver from his car, according to the release.

The driver was taken to a local hospital where he died of his injuries.

He is identified as 36-year-old Danny Washington of northeast DC.

Officers determined the robbery was a theft of business funds.

Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan