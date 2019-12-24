Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Dozens of shelter animals at the Maryland SPCA had a chance to meet Santa and pick out their Christmas present Tuesday.
The dogs picked out the toys donated through the Presents for Pets toy drive.
Each shelter pet got cookies and toys and a pet from Santa!
The animals were so excited to see Santa and choose a toy, many wagging their tails, giving kisses and doing zoomies to show their excitement.
