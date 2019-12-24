Comments
TIMONIUM, Md. (WJZ) — A Maryland baker won Food Network’s “Holiday Wars” dessert baking show.
Jason Hinsley and his team of Bah Hum Bakers took the competition Monday night with their cake that featured Santa in the middle of a battle between the elves and reindeer.
They took home the $25,000 in prize money.
You can try his winning Holiday Wars flavor — Chocolate cake with caramel rosemary filling and caramel buttercream Tuesday until 7 p.m.
Hinsley’s bakery Cake is located at 47 East Padonia Road.