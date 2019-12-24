Hi Everyone!

It’s day two of Hanukkah, and Christmas Eve. All is well this day. The weather is clear and calm. This morning we were talking about clear skies and a beautiful star field above. That talk got us to the Star of Bethlehem. Curiosity took over and we wanted to find out the name of that star. Off to the Internet, we went only to find, on a very credible site called Earth/Sky, a big discussion of that subject.

It was pointed out in liturgy “the Star” is only mentioned one time. Using sky maps modern astronomers, knowing the direction the wise man came from, cannot place a bright guiding star in the direction of Bethlehem. Some have, using research, wondered if it was a falling star or the planet Jupiter as back then planets were thought to be close stars. The Jupiter discussion gets even better. There is some thought that there was a conjunction of Jupiter. Saturn, and Mars. All bunched together would have been a heck of a sight to be remembered. If you have free time today look that web site, and discussion up.

Have a very safe, and Merry Christmas. Have a very safe, and festive day 3 of Hanukkah. And let the peace of both rule.

