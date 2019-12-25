Comments
DAMASCUS, Md. (WJZ) — Two people are dead in what police are calling a domestic homicide in far western Montgomery County Christmas morning.
The homicide happened in the 28900 block of Kemptown Road in Damascus.
Police said two adults were killed and no suspects have been arrested.
MCPD investigating domestic homicide in the 28900 blocks of Kemptown Rd in Damascus. 2 adults deceased. No outstanding suspects. All clear. Detectives continue to investigate. More info to be provided later in the day. Nothing further at this time.
— Montgomery County Department of Police (@mcpnews) December 25, 2019
More information is expected to be released later Wednesday.
This story is developing; stay with WJZ for updates.