DAMASCUS, Md. (WJZ) — Two people are dead in what police are calling a domestic homicide in far western Montgomery County Christmas morning.

The homicide happened in the 28900 block of Kemptown Road in Damascus.

Police said two adults were killed and no suspects have been arrested.

More information is expected to be released later Wednesday.

This story is developing; stay with WJZ for updates.

