NOTTINGHAM, Md. (WJZ) — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Nottingham Tuesday evening, Baltimore County police said.
The crash happened around 4:45 p.m. on an on-ramp from Belair Road onto White Marsh Boulevard. Police said the motorcyclist was heading north on Belair Road when he turned onto the ramp, lost control and hit a curb.
The crash ejected the cyclist, who was identified as Anthony John-Ryan Heilker, 27, of Rosedale. He was taken to an area hospital where he later died, police said.
No other vehicles were involved in the crash, which remains under investigation.