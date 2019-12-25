BALTIMORE (WJZ) — On Christmas Day, thousands of people across the area flocked to local churches to remember the story of the birth of Jesus.

For many families at the Cathedral of Mary Our Queen, attending mass on Christmas is their traditional way to begin the holiday.

“(It) just is the start of a good Christmas Day with the family,” Amelia Bosao said.

Some said it’s a very special and beautiful service.

“It’s very pretty,” Mike McQuestion said. “I like the altar service because they always come up elegantly.”

It’s also time for families and friends to reconnect.

“On Christmas and Easter, you see people who you don’t usually see. That’s kind of fun,” Richard Rigali said.

For others, it’s a time to reaffirm their beliefs.

“It’s a way for people, like myself, who don’t make the weekly masses to join the community again and renew our faith,” an attendee told WJZ.

Archbishop William Lori says the day is a time to rekindle hope, reflect and to remember God’s love.

“It is a day that should prompt us to really live differently,” Lori said. “To think differently the whole year long.”