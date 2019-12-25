  • WJZ 13On Air

LINTHICUM HEIGHTS, Md. (WJZ) — Last-minute travelers, be warned: nearly all parking lots at Baltimore Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport are full.

The airport reported Wednesday morning that its 8,400-space daily garage and 10,000-space long term parking lots are full, as is the express parking lot.

As of 11:20 a.m., the airport said its hourly garage is mostly full.

Nearby Fast Park & Relax said on its website that its facilities have also reached capacity and only customers with reservations will be accepted until Thursday.

