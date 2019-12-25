MOUNT AIRY, Md. (WJZ) — A family of six was displaced and a firefighter was taken to a hospital after a house fire on Christmas Day in Frederick County, fire officials said.
Firefighters were called to the home in the 6000 block of Woodville Road near Mount Airy around 11 a.m. When they arrived, they found fire coming from the front of the house, the Frederick County Fire Department said.
It took around 75 firefighters an hour to put out the flames.
10:56am | 6000blk Woodville Rd | House Fire |units arrived to rind fire showing through the front of the house | took about 75 FF’s an hour to knock | 1 FF transported to FHH | 4 adults and 2 children displaced | Red Cross and FM en route |assistance from@mcfrs @IAFF5184 @HCDFRS pic.twitter.com/2HPvHxGqkU
— FrederickCounty Fire (@FCDFRS) December 25, 2019
One firefighter was taken to an area hospital for unspecified injuries. Four adults and two children were displaced, officials said.
The cause of the fire was not immediately known.