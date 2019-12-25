  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMWJZ News @ 5PM
    5:30 PMWJZ News @ 5:30PM
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Fire, Local TV, Talkers

MOUNT AIRY, Md. (WJZ) — A family of six was displaced and a firefighter was taken to a hospital after a house fire on Christmas Day in Frederick County, fire officials said.

Firefighters were called to the home in the 6000 block of Woodville Road near Mount Airy around 11 a.m. When they arrived, they found fire coming from the front of the house, the Frederick County Fire Department said.

It took around 75 firefighters an hour to put out the flames.

One firefighter was taken to an area hospital for unspecified injuries. Four adults and two children were displaced, officials said.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

Comments

Leave a Reply