



Here is a list of things to do in the Baltimore area, for friends and family to enjoy during the holidays.

A Christmas Story At Toby’s Dinner Theatre: located at 5625 O’Donnell Street, guest can enjoy a festive musical performance on December 29 starting at 5 p.m.

Click the link above for information on tickets and the event.

B&O’s Magical Holiday Express in Baltimore: located at 901 W. Pratt Street, guest get to enjoy the story of B&O and local holiday treats on December 26 through December 31 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Click the link above for information on tickets and the event.

Four Seasons Hotel Baltimore: located at 200 international drive, guest can enjoy a skating rink, hot chocolate and a festive buffet on December 25 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Click the link above for information on tickets and the event.

Hampden Maryland Miracle on 34th Street: located at 720 West 34th Street, family and friends can view the lovely light-decorated neighborhood from 5:30 p.m to 11:00 p.m. except for Christmas and New Years Eve when they will be on all night.

Click the link above for information on the event.

Holiday With Omega: located at 1743 West Nursery Road, guest can enjoy a night of dancing, live music, food, and fun on December 28 from 6:30 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Click the link above for information on tickets and the event.

Holly Jolly Trolley Lights Tour: located at 550 Light Street, family and friends can share a magical evening filled with holiday music, festive light displays and beautiful neighborhood decorations, all aboard an old fashioned trolley on December 26 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Click the link above for information on tickets and the event.

Merriweather Symphony Of Lights: located at 10475 Little Patuxent Pkwy, guest can enjoy larger-than-life animated and stationary holiday light creations on December 26 through January 1 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday and 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Click the link above for information on tickets and the event.

Pandora Ice Rink: located at 201 E Pratt Street, guests can enjoy skating on a full 6,000 square feet ice rink on December 25 through December 28 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. except for Christmas when the rink will be open from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Click the link above for information on tickets and the event.

12 Days of Science at Maryland Science Center: located at 601 Light Street, guest can enjoy holiday themed activities on December 26 through January 1 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Click the link above for information on tickets and the event.

WWE Live Maryland Holiday Tour: located at 201 W Baltimore Street, guest can see their favorite WWE Superstars live on December 28 starting at 7:30 p.m.

Click the link above for information on tickets and the event.

For more holiday content, click here.

Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan