Agape Temple Of Praise & Ministries: located 815 Center Street, all are welcome to donate or help provide those in need of food with a meal at their food program from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on December 26, December 27, December 30, January 2 and January 3. Volunteers are also welcomed from 9:45 a.m. to 2 p.m. on December 29 and January 5.

For more information click on the link above or call at 443-225-5162.

Cherry Hill United Methodist Church: located at 3225 Round Road, all are welcome to volunteer for their food pantry or soup kitchen programs from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. on December 26 and January 2. Volunteers can also help from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on December 30.

For more information click on the link above or call at 410-355-0022.

Essex United Methodist Church: located at 524 Maryland Avenue, all are welcome to join in at their food drive on December 31 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

For more information click on the link above or call at 410-686-2867.

Fishes and Loaves: located at 2422 W Patapsco Avenue, guests can help give back to those in need at their food bank on January 2 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and January 3 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information click on the link above or call at 410-525-0969.

Gedco C.A.R.E.S.: located at 5502 York Road, all are welcome to give back to those in need at their food donation service from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on December 30 and January 2. Volunteers are also welcomed from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on January 4.

For more information click on the link above or call at 410-532-2273

New Life Food Pantry: located at 2401 East North Avenue, guests in search of giving back during the holidays can help provide meals at their food pantry from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on December 26, December 27, December 30, December 31, January 2 and January 3.

For more information click on the link above or call at 410-675-2113.

St. Benedict’s Pantry: located at 2612 Wilkens Avenue, guests looking to give back can serve the community by attacking hunger with their food drive from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on December 28, December 30 and December 31. Volunteers are also welcomed from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m on January 3 and January 4.

For more information click on the link above or call at 410-947-4988.

St. Matthias Episcopal Church: located at 6400 Belair Road, guests are welcome to help feed the hungry at their food pantry drive from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on December 28 and January 4.

For more information click on the link above or call at 410-436-1002.

Soul Harvest Church & Ministries: located at 2901 Druid Park Drive, all are welcome to attack hunger head on by volunteering in their food drive program on December 30 and January 2.

For more information click on the link above or call at 410-728-1292.

The Franciscan Center: located at 101 W 23rd Street, guests can give back by donating or participating in one of their service programs on December 27 and December 30 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and January 2 and January 3 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more information click on the link above or call at 410-467-5340.

Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan