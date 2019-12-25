Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore police officers are investigating after a man was shot in the buttocks early Christmas morning.
Officers responded to the 4800 block of Bayonne Avenue for a report of a shooting and found a 22-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the buttocks.
He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
Police believe the man was in the 5700 block of Cedonia Avenue when he was shot.
Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2444 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.