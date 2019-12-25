Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a man was shot in the face on Christmas night in west Baltimore.
Police were called to the 1700 block of W. North Avenue around 7 p.m. for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a 20-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the face.
The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment. Police did not provide an update on his condition.
Detectives from the Western District are investigating this incident. Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2477 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.